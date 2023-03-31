PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you can’t dance to it, they don’t play it. That’s the motto of one of Pensacola’s most popular bands. But now, “Reunion Band” is retiring after more than 30 years of making music.

Next week, the band will kick off this year’s Bands on the Beach concert series. Ahead of that, News 5’s Drexel Gilbert sat down with them for a dance down memory lane.

One of Pensacola’s most enduring bands, Reunion Band, got its start in an East Hill basement in 1989 when a group of business professionals who’d grown up together were asked to play at a church fundraiser.

Original Reunion Band member Larry Northup was asked by St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church on 12th Avenue to put together a band for a church fundraiser.

Northup recalls, “We worked up about 13 songs. So, we played it like an 8-track tape all night long. But it was a hit! We were so surprised!”

The band began getting more invitations to play at various venues. It was exciting, but these guys were not professional musicians. By day they held jobs like judge, public relations manager, business owner and the like.

Billy Harrell, also an original member, recalls, “Not only did we have our jobs we also had our families that were growing up.”

But the draw of making music together was a strong one.

“We had a basement where we could practice, so we would meet up after work during the week, and play music.”

Hank Bell laughs as he remembers, “We were middle aged professional people playing rock and roll and you didn’t see a lot of that back then.”

The group has played everything from high school reunions to smaller, intimate gigs like a recent one at Hub Stacey’s in downtown Pensacola, to their annual appearance before thousands of people at Bands on the Beach on Pensacola Beach.

One long-time fan told WKRG, “They play the music that is in my DNA. And we can dance to it!”

Reunion Band has become a family to each other “We’ve lost band members, we’ve lost spouses, we’ve had babies be born, we’ve had grandbabies be born, we’ve had parents die. Having the support of the band throughout these years has been so important and just knowing you could go to a room and play music.“

They’ve also become family to their fans, many of whom try to catch as many performances as possible.

Original member and bass guitarist David White says, “I think it’s one of the best parts of it. It’s not only the camaraderie that we have but watching people have fun. They are family, too.”

Reunion Band kicks off the 2023 Bands on the Beach concert series next Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Pensacola Beach at the Gulfside Pavilion. A large crowd is expected.

After that, after 33 years, the band will play its last gig May 27th, saying it’s time for travel, individual projects, and family. And to cheering on bands of the future.

Northrup says he often goes to listen to other bands play.

He says, “I like to think that we spurred a lot of other old rockers to come out of their basements and start bands.”

Here’s the lineup of Reunion Band’s final 7 scheduled performances:

Date Venue Time April 4 Bands on the Beach (Pensacola Beach Gulfside Pavilion) 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 Christopher’s Concerts (St. Christopher’s Church, Pensacola, FL) 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 16 Trinity Concerts (Trinity Presbyterian Church, Pensacola FL) N/A April 28 Pensacola Crawfish Festival (Fountain Park) N/A May 3 Bands in the Breeze (Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, Gulf Breeze, FL) N/A May 13 Calvert’s In The Heights (Scenic Hwy., Pensacola, FL) N/A May 27 Goat Lips Chew & Brewhous (Copter Rd. Pensacola, FL) 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



