PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Most of us have a “life plan.” Sometimes it works out the way we planned, and sometimes it doesn’t. News 5’s Drexel Gilbert is on the road in Pensacola with a former journalist who thought he would spend his retirement writing books, but he ended up creating “fun and games.”

For nearly four decades, the name Mike Suchcicki was a well-known by-line for newspaper readers in the Pensacola area.

“I thought that when I retired I would be spending my days writing,” Mike “Sooch” Suchcicki said.

Instead, he’s making a new name and a new game for himself by creating card games!

“It basically uses all the skillsets I’ve developed over the years,” Suchcicki said. “Writing, designing, editing, planning.”

We first introduced you to “Sooch” as he is known, during the 2020 pandemic. Sooch and his son, Joe, had designed a backyard game called “Bushelball” that allowed them to socialize in a safe way with friends and family. These days, Sooch, Joe, and his daughter Kate are creating a different type of game.

They are designing card games to bring friends and family together around the table. The card games range from one in which the player uses letters on the cards to form words. It’s not unlike Scrabble, but the player is racing the clock to form the words.

Another game mimics the “Claw” machine that kids and adults find so much fun in arcades.

Suchcicki said he’s not out to become a big name in the card game business. He’s happy creating his card games and selling them in his Etsy store, MikeSooch.Etsy.com .

“The fun is in the satisfaction of someone buying one of your games and saying, ‘Oh, my family and I played this, and we had a hoot,’” Suchcicki said.

This later-in-life hobby is not just fun and games, though. It’s also Sooch’s way of encouraging others who are in the sometimes-scary world of retirement. His advice? Keep creating and don’t be afraid to take a chance!

“Creativity keeps the blues away, creativity keeps the creaks in the bones and the joints away,” Suchcicki said. “It doesn’t have to be writing; it doesn’t need to be drawing or whatever. It can be cultivating a garden. It can be working on your car. All of that exercises your creativity muscles, whether you realize it at the time or not. You’ve just got to give it a shot.”

And so, it seems that Sooch has mastered one of life’s great “card tricks.” Work hard, be brave and creative, and it might stack the deck in your favor.

“I turned just turned 67 a few days ago and I’m having the time of my life,” Suchcicki said with a smile.

You can check out Mike Suchcicki’s card games at MikeSooch.Etsy.com.