Drexel on the Road: Horse rescue leads to two-way healing

(WKRG) — Megan Martin of Baker, Fla., has had her heart stolen — by a horse. Indy was one of 77 animals rescued from a Laurel Hill farm in February of 2021 by the rescue group Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, with assistance from Alaqua Animal Refuge. According to the rescuers, Indy and the other animals were found in deplorable conditions, standing in mud and muck all day every day.

“His feet had abscesses on them so when he would stand to eat, his hooves would just shake and shake,” Martin said.

Martin’s mother, Shannan Caputo, adopted Indy and brought him into her “farm family,” which consists of other horses, a donkey, and several chickens and guineas.

“The first time I saw him, he was very sunburned, he was muddy, he needed a lot of weight. His top line was very hollow,” said Caputo. She added, “All he did was stand around. He was very, very depressed,” Caputo said.

When asked what it was about this horse that touched her heart and made her want to give him a second chance at life, Caputo answered, “I don’t know. I just saw him, and I just felt a connection. I thought about it. I thought about it a lot! And finally, I said ‘I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it.’ Then my daughter made the comment the very next day that she wanted to get back into horses. She didn’t know I’d already told PAWS that I wanted this horse.”

And that takes us back to Martin’s stolen heart. She says when she saw Indy (who was named “Joker” at the time) it was love at first sight.

“I went to visit him at least every other day, if not every day, at his foster mom’s house. Fed him treats to try to gain his trust and love,” says Martin. “I knew in my heart that he was the one that I wanted. I wanted to fix him.”

Martin says that may be because she needed some “fixing,” too. Without going into detail, she said she, like Indy, has had a rough go at life lately.

“I think we have a lot in common,” said Martin who adds that pouring herself into helping Indy to heal and to trust again is also helping her. “I feel like animals can do a lot more sometimes than what people can. I think we’re going through similar things together. I think we found each other at the right time.”

In the month or so that he’s been in his new home, Indy has come a long way, says Caputo. “He’s much happier much healthier, his feet are not as sore.”

Adds Martin, “He’s put on some weight. His top line is still a little bony, but it’s getting better.

Better in body and also in spirit.

“He’s really beginning to have a personality now,” said Martin.

For information on Panhandle Animal Welfare Society and the Alaqua Animal Refuge follow the links below. You can also follow links to see photos of the actual rescue in Laurel Hill.

ORIGINAL ABOUT THE CASE: https://www.facebook.com/PanhandleAnimalWelfareSociety/posts/10159390392098708

INDY THE HORSE https://www.facebook.com/PanhandleAnimalWelfareSociety/posts/10159568539558708 PAWS Website https://www.paws-shelter.org/

To read more about Alaqua Animal Refuge, click here.