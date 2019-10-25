Drexel on the Road: Hadji Haunted House scares for a good cause

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — October signals the arrival of Halloween… the scariest of holidays, and at the Hadji Shrine Center on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola, Halloween screams and shrieks fill the air at the Hadji Haunted House. It’s all for a good cause though. The local Shriners have partnered with the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association for this scary fundraiser.

Christi Malone, president of the PBCA says, “A diagnosis of breast cancer is one of the most terrifying diagnosis a woman can face. Our association raises funds to provide mammograms for women in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties who are uninsured or underinsured.” Malone adds, “Every dollar that we raise stays here and goes to provide mammograms for our women.”

Shriner Bobby Gean, the creator of the more than 8000 square foot haunted house dreams up the scary scenes.

“I wake up in the middle of the night with dreams and write it down. That’s it. All year long.” When asked if they are dreams or nightmares, Gean responded with a laugh, “Dreams. Nightmares. Same thing!”

We were treated to a private tour before the final push to Halloween. More than 8 thousand square feet of creepy creatures, props, and noises ensure that everyone who comes will get a good scare!

10-year-old Indie Hong was one of the first kids to go through a few days ago. He liked it, but added with a smile, “I made it halfway though. Then I had to leave!”

The Shriners are best known for their work with children. “We have 22 hospitals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico,” says Potentate Eddie Zarahn. The Haunted House will also help support those efforts.

The Hadji Haunted House is located at 800 W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. It is open Friday, October 25, Saturday October 26, and Halloween night. For more information on the location and hours, and for information on how women can benefit from the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association’s efforts click the links below. https://www.facebook.com/hadjihauntedhouse/ https://www.facebook.com/PensacolaBreastCancerAssociation/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARB01uDVQL9o4oJly0oMOEdPSGQM3GQAaObFa5nxJb9bgZ68RXGHZ5Gufiyu8iiXogwnFw6ozHBMlhJ7