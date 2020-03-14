Drexel On the Road: Florida’s Oldest ‘Craft’ Brewery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — St. Patrick’s Day is next week, so it seemed like the perfect time for Drexel to go “On the Road” to one of Florida’s most famous Irish pubs.

Drexel had a behind the scenes look at the state’s oldest “craft” brewery. McGuire’s Irish Pub is one of Pensacola’s most enduring, and endearing, restaurants. You’ll find fun, food, and beer!

McGuire’s Irish Pub has been a staple in Pensacola since 1977. The craft brewery opened in 1988.

6-8 hours in the brewery, then several weeks of rest and filtering…and it’s ready for the tap.. or the can.

600 E Gregory St, Pensacola, FL 32502

