PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Whether you’re a local who sees them all the time, or a visitor from out of state, watching dolphins frolic in the waters off Pensacola Beach is magical. We hitched a ride with Jolly Sailing and Dolphin Cruise this week. We saw pods that had up to 25 dolphins each. Captain Mike Reeves likes introducing his passengers to these graceful creatures.

“These people come here from all areas of the country and have never seen anything like this before,” said Reeves. “We tell them about their behaviors and how their babies are born.” He says its important to pass along knowledge and treat the animals with respect.

“We don’t run through pods of dolphins trying to make them perform for you. We pull up with the dolphins and let them move along at their own speed and we stay next to them,” said Reeves. “We have about 250 resident bottlenose dolphins that stay between Gulf Shores Alabama and Destin, Florida all year round.”