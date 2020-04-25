Drexel Off the Road: COVID-19’s Pet Therapy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Pets bring us joy any time, but they can be especially important in times of crisis. In Northwest Florida, a group is helping pets and their humans make memories while also raising funds for an important rescue effort. Drexel Gilbert is “off” the road in Milton.

When you visit Sasha Corbett, get ready to have a fun time with her menagerie of rescue dogs and cats.

“I’ve got tripod dogs, wheelchair dogs, a couple of normal dogs as I call them, a couple of tripod cats as well,” laughs Corbett, who also has horses!

Corbett loves animals and has a heart for those with special needs.

“I’ve kind of always been drawn to the underdog,” says Corbett.

Corbett has ten special needs animals. When she learned of a unique fundraiser being put on by the Friends of the Escambia County Animals Shelter in Pensacola called “Front Porch Portraits” she was all in. For a small donation of $25.00, the organization will send a photographer to the pet owners home and, from a safe distance, take photos of the pets with their humans.

“We roll up, pop out of our vehicle, stay at least 6 feet away and take some beautiful pictures,” said Kim Ranier, president of the “Friends” group.

Not only are the photography sessions fun, they are a lifesaver for the Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter, which plays a big role in placing special need animals. Spring is usually prime fundraising time. But with events Covid-cancelled, the rescue’s organizers knew they had to get creative. So, they came up with the Front Porch Portrait photography sessions. And, it’s a hit! Owners of all kinds of pets are going crazy for the “Front Porch Portraits.”

“Just yesterday our photographer took pictures of a chicken and her family!” laughed Rainer.

Why the excitement over pictures with the pet? It’s about more than helping a rescue group, says Ranier “Animals are important to people and families all the time, but particularly during this Covid isolation and period of quarantine, they provide great company and entertainment.”

Companionship during an otherwise lonely time, adds Corbett. “They’re always by your side no matter how you are feeling. I think people need that, especially when they are stressed out in these times that we are in.”

And so, we find something good that’s come out of this “doggone” Covid-situation. Pets and their humans making memories… while bringing hope to other animals down the road.

The Front Porch Portraits fundraiser runs until May 1st. To make your donation and photography appointment, go to the Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ecasfriends/

