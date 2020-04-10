Drexel off the Road: Church during COVID-19 isolation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – In times of crisis, many people turn to their church for guidance and comfort. Covid-19 quarantine rules have put a stop to the way churches congregate though. That means churches are having to change the way they minister to their congregations. Pastors, priests and rabbis in the area’s Protestant, Catholic Jewish communities are being tasked with ministering at a distance.

“The body is Christ is dispersed,” says Dr Wesley Wachob, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Pensacola, the oldest Methodist Church in Florida and the oldest Protestant church in the area. “The challenges we face in trying to bring a worship service to the members of this church in this particular period are formidable,” says Wachob.

On pre-coronavirus Sundays, First UMC offered four separate “in-sanctuary” and livestream Sunday morning worship services to its more than 3000 members. Now, the church relies strictly on livestream and social media, like Facebook and Instagram, while practicing social distancing with a skeleton crew.

“We have a small crew that brings a full worship service to a congregation that is not physically present,” says Wachob. “We try to help our people remember that they are in worship, worshipping as a family even though we are not physically together.”

Pensacola’s Olive Baptist Church is facing similar challenges and also uses technology. Olive’s pastor, Dr. Ted Traylor is used to preaching in front of a camera, but not to an empty sanctuary.

“It’s kind of a sterile environment,” says Traylor. “We communicate all the time with technology, but church is different. It’s heart to heart and we have to work a little harder. You have to work at making that connection. To try and make that happen is a challenge, but it’s a must.”

Smaller churches may also use technology, but some are adding “drive up” worship. Lillian United Methodist Church invites its congregation to drive their cars to a grassy parking area. The cars lineup side-by-side (think old time drive-in movies) and passengers listen to the worship service via an FM transmitter.

“There’s just something powerful with the energy of coming together, even if you’re behind the steering wheel of your car and you have to honk your horn instead of say ‘amen.’ There’s just something about being together and connected,” says Lillian UMC pastor Rev. Daniel Randall.

Although the look is different, continued worship services are important for all of his congregation, says Traylor, but especially for quarantined singles.

“It’s one thing to be home with your spouse or family, but the singles are truly isolated. To be alone, alone… alone.. is tough, so they’re ending this connectivity more than ever,” says Traylor.

The pastors acknowledge the spiritual difficulties of isolation.

“We need each other during this time,” says Traylor.

And they offer encouragement as we head into Easter weekend.

“The celebration of Easter is the triumph of good over evil,” says Randall.,

“The church house is empty, but your heart does not have to be empty,” says Traylor.

And they say they will continue doing so until “church,” like the rest of our lives, gets back to normal.

“We will get through this, we will get beyond this, we will all be together again,” says Wachob. “Keep your faith, and your courage. Be calm, pray and let’s work our way though this together.”

Like these and other Protestant churches, the two Jewish Synagogues in Pensacola, and many Catholic churches in the Pensacola-Tallahasse diocese are also using technology, like Facebook and Zoom, for worship services. For a link to the schedule of on-line Catholic masses, go to https://ptdiocese.org/livestreammass

