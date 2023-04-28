SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Fighting crime has come a long way for those in law enforcement. Technology, like computers and cellphones, help track down criminals. But sometimes, the most valuable tool is a four-legged friend with a nose for nabbing the bad guys!

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has had a bloodhound tracking unit since 2018. They’ve recently added another “officer” to that unit. The newbie is a 6-month-old bloodhound named “Chief.”

Sgt. Robert Lenzo is in charge of the entire unit and is also Chief’s handler and primary trainer.

“God gave the bloodhounds the “nose,” says Lenzo. “We teach them how to use it.”

The dogs train just about every day and they are good at their job.

“Usually when we call the bloodhounds, they might as well give up because they are caught,” says retiring Chief Dep. Joe McCurdy, for whom the canine “Chief” is named.

Sgt. Lenzo adds, “We’ve had dangerous criminals that we’ve found and if we can get that person off the street, our dog did its job.”

The bloodhounds not only track the bad guys they are also used to find people who are lost.

“One case involved a 2-year-old boy with autism who was lost in Pace,” says Lenzo. “Without the dog (that found the child) there’s probably very little chance the boy would have been found.”

Chief is at that cute, adorably awkward, puppy stage right now. He has long, floppy ears, long legs that he has yet to grow into, and a fun-loving playful attitude. But with every training session, he matures and gets better and better at tracking.

“At this age, it’s chase me. If he chases me, he gets a treat,” says Lenzo. “Then eventually ‘the chase’ goes to hide and seek. I say ‘find him.’ Then, he’s going to start doing what we call casting. Back and forth, back and forth. And his body language will tell me whether he’s picked up a track or not.”

Chief comes from good stock. His grandmother, k9 Copper, was in the tracking unit. She recently retired.

“Our grown dogs, once they get a track, they’ll go through a brick wall to get to the end of it,” says Lenzo.

We put Chief to the test. I hid in the woods and it didn’t take him long to find me. The challenge was fun for this exercise, but it turns into serious business when it comes to catching the bad guys. Hail to the Chief! May you and your nose always stay “on track.”