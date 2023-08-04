PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are so many new medications technologies these days to help fight all kinds of diseases. But News 5’s Drexel Gilbert recently found a group of people who are fighting the health battle of their life by putting on boxing gloves! Drexel is On the Road in Pensacola.

At Title Boxing Club in Pensacola, a 3-person band of warriors is getting into fighting shape. But they aren’t sparring with each other.

“It’s all contact with the boxing bag with the boxing mitts,” said Brandon “BK” Keith, the Rock Steady boxing instructor. “No one is getting hit.”

The only blows this trio is landing are the ones in their fight against Parkinson’s disease.

“Boxing requires balance and strength and coordination and that’s three things people who have Parkinson’s struggle with,” said Keith.

Designed by a former Golden Glove boxer in Indiana for a friend who had Parkinson’s, the Rock Steady non-contact boxing classes are designed exclusively for people with Parkinson’s, a disease affecting balance, speech, sensory function and motor skills.

Susan McLeod of Pensacola was diagnosed in February, after her adult daughter noticed McLeod was shuffling as she walked.

“I would shuffle,” said McLeod. “My mobility was difficult. Transitioning from the car. It would take me several tries to get out of the car.

A neurologist confirmed Parkinson’s. He told her that medicine alone was not the answer.

“He explained to me the most important thing I could do was exercise, and then good nutrition and then the medicine. He said you can stop progression of this disease by exercising and eating right,” said McLeod, adding “I have to do my part. Then he told me about this boxing class.”

Multiple studies link exercise to slowing the progression of Parkinson’s.

Brandon Keith, a certified Rock Steady instructor, has seen boxing make a difference.

“The footwork of boxing helps with their balance and hitting the bag helps with their strength and makes sure both hands have equal strength,” said Keith.

All three Parkinson’s patients in this class were referred by their doctors.

“This has strengthened my muscles and helped me gain back some of what I’d lost. My family tells me my walking is much better, my gait is better,” said McLeod.

“I feel like I’m empowering people,” said Keith. “They can play with their grandchildren longer, they can be more active in their daily life and not hat to worry about ‘what if I fall today?’”

And it’s that “empowerment” that appears to be giving these “fighters” hope they will deliver a knockout to Parkinson’s.

“Hope that I’m going to delay the disease’s progression, hope that I’m going to get healthier and stronger and have a better life,” said McLeod.