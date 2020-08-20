Backroads Adventures: Fairhope and Montrose

During the pandemic, a lot of us are feeling “house-bound” because of travel restrictions. News 5’s Drexel Gilbert and her husband have found a creative and safe way to get out of the house by spending one day a week traveling by car to out of the way spots on “the backroads.”  She is sharing those adventures with  you in “Drexel’s & Wesley’s Backroads Adventures.” If you have a backroads travel suggestion for Drexel, she’d love to hear from you. Email her at dgilbert@wkrg.com

-This Week: Drexel & Wesley’s Backroads Adventures lead them to Fairhope and Montrose where they find  beautiful pier, fishing, fun food & shops, a historic church and a candy kitchen! Enjoy the ride! 

