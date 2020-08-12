Backroad Adventures: Riverwalk sunrise, picnic breakfast, and Bubba Watson’s hometown

During the pandemic, a lot of us are feeling “house-bound” because of travel restrictions. WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert and her husband have found a creative and safe way to get out of the house by spending one day a week traveling by car to out of the way spots on “the backroads.”
This week Drexel discovers a beautiful riverwalk sunrise, a picnic-breakfast, a stunning veterans’ memorial park, a historic church, and golfer Bubba Watson’s hometown!
She is sharing those adventures with you in “Drexel’s & Wesley’s Backroads Adventures.” If you have a back-roads travel suggestion for Drexel, she’d love to hear from you. Email her at dgilbert@wkrg.com
