Donate to the 2020 Boys & Girls Club virtual telethon on WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is helping the Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama by hosting a virtual telethon Tuesday, June 23 from the WKRG studios.
All-day, in every newscast, you will be able to call the station and pledge a one-time or recurring donation to help us reach our $50,000 goal.
HOW TO DONATE:
- CALL THE VIRTUAL PHONE BANK # (833)-998-2582
- DONATE ONLINE AT BGCSOUTHAL.ORG
DONATION PACKAGES:
- $500: TRANSFORMATIONAL GIFT- Supports re-opening efforts
- $250: Provides one week’s worth of virtual mentoring and support for 30 kids/teens
- $100: Provides 10 hours of resiliency training for staff
- $50: Purchases a STEM and arts kit that can be used by all youth
- $25: Purchases one week of Club on the Go supplies for 10 kids
- Any amount is welcome.
Austal, the largest employer in the Mobile County region, has pledged to match every dollar donated to the Our City Our Future Telethon.
The new “CARES Act” means more donations are tax-deductible:
- Give $300, Get $300
- Deduct donations up to 100% of Adjusted Gross Income!
- Corporations can now deduct up to 25% of taxable income!
LATEST STORIES:
- California ‘Dreamer’ rejoices Supreme Court ruling
- Brutal attack of man outside convenience store caught on surveillance video
- VA has programs for vets to live in small group homes
- Boy donates art gifts to the Child Advocacy Center for 6th birthday
- ‘Bumpy recovery’: Southeast lawmakers balance reopening with uptick in cases