Destin to break ground on Crystal Beach expansion, more public beach for 2021

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — If you call the Emerald Coast home, or visit during summer for a fun beach getaway, more public beach access is expected for the 2021 season.

The City of Destin says a $22 million project should be completed before the main tourist season adding beach access to Crystal Beach.

The City calls it the “Gateway to Crystal Beach,” set to add 185 linear feet of beach access across three different properties.

A groundbreaking is set for April 12, 2021 at 10 am on the Crystal Beach Park location.

The city says construction is set to start that day with contractors demoing a house in expansion 1, shown in the photo below.

Everything is weather dependent, but the city says the project is slated to be done this year.