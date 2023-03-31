PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Have you ever wanted to “come on down” on The Price Is Right? An interactive stage show coming to Pensacola’s historic Saenger Theatre will give you the chance and WKRG is giving you a chance to win tickets.

When: April 19, 2023; 7 p.m.

Where: Saenger Theatre, 118 South Palafox Street, Pensacola, Fla.

The Price Is Right Live gives you the chance to play classic games made famous by the iconic television show, The Price Is Right. The stage show, which has run for more than a decade to sold-out-audiences, gives you the chance to win cash prizes, appliances, vacations and yes, brand new cars.

Want a chance to play favorite The Price Is Right games, including Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase? Enter to win a premium seating family 4 pack:

This contest begins Monday, April 3. Check back then to enter the contest.

Tickets are available at the Saenger Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com.