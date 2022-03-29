MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — All month long, we have been introducing you to Remarkable Woman in our community. Our next honoree is someone who overcame huge hurdles to reach success. She was homeless and addicted to drugs. However, Betty Fain was determined to turn around the bad decisions that she made early in life.

A lot of people dread going to work, but Betty Fain appreciates every day at Austal USA. She’s a Class A welder, helping to build Austal’s latest ships for the US Navy. Her coworkers say she’s an integral part of the team.

“From her past and how she has brought herself up, she is a remarkable woman,” said Austal USA Foreman, John Clark.

To understand why Betty is so remarkable, you have to go back a few years to the Dumas Wesley Community’s Sybil Smith Family Village. There are apartments for people who are homeless, and Betty lived there when she was homeless and a drug addict. It was here that she turned her life around and started attending welding classes.

“When I got here, I was addicted to crack. I was sleeping in abandoned houses. I have been to treatment several times. I have been to jail several times, but through the grace of God, I didn’t go to prison,” Fain said.

Her upstairs neighbor, Bobbi Kidd, watched as Betty worked hard, taking welding classes.

“Her spirit was like a fighter. I knew she was going to be a special person coming through this program,” Kidd said.

Dumas Wesley Executive Director, Kate Carver, nominated Betty for the Remarkable Women Award.

“Here she is a homeowner, working as an “A class” welder, working for Austal in a place to build our Navy fleet in a field predominately dominated by men. At the same time, she still has time to give back to her community,” Carver said.

Fain gives back by hosting life skills classes for Dumas Wesley residents, called “Real life with Betty.”

Betty loves to tell people how she has gone from being homeless to a homeowner, and she is completely self-sufficient.

“I am so full of gratitude I don’t know what to do,” Fain said.

Fain is a role model showing that despite making bad decisions early in life, you CAN turn your life around and help others make positive choices.

WKRG will announce the winner of the Remarkable Women Contest next week.