MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s time now to announce the winner of WKRG’s Remarkable Women contest. Our Gulf Coast winner is Betty Fain. Fain overcame a life of drugs, and homelessness, and now she is a Class “A” welder at Austal USA. She also gives back to the community by helping others overcome their addictions.

WKRG surprised Fain at work to tell her the good news. She was so excited and overwhelmed that she started crying. She said it was instilled in her by her grandmother to give back.

Fain’s co-workers, including the President of Austal USA, were there as WKRG surprised her with flowers, a gift card, and the opportunity to have WKRG donate $1500 to a charity of her choice.

To see Fain’s full story, click here.