MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are featuring Remarkable Women on WKRG during the month of March. We want you to meet a woman who puts the needs of hundreds of families above her own. She is Connie Guggenbiller, the director of the Love All Pantry at Central Presbyterian Church in Mobile.

Every Tuesday, hundreds of families drive up to Central Presbyterian to receive bags of fresh food. Gugenbiller is at the helm making sure this monumental effort runs smoothly. The Love All Pantry is a fitting name because Guggenbiller loves helping people.

“I can’t give it up,” said Guggenbiller. “You know what I love about it? Not only do we get to give food to people, but we also get to be their friends and find out what they need. It’s not about feeding people. It’s letting them know we are here and care.”

Dozens of volunteers come together starting on Mondays to put together meals. The meals are handed out to families on Tuesdays. The volunteers say Guggenbiller leads the efforts week after week, and they believe she deserves to be called a “Remarkable Woman.”

“She is a go-getter and she doesn’t mind giving her all to whoever comes to her,” volunteer Gloria Hughes said.

“What can I say that is not good about Connie? Connie has reached out to the public,” volunteer Paul Burke said. “When times were tough, she gave her heart to a lot of people in need…especially drug addicts who really needed her help.”

Guggenbiller has been a part of this food pantry for 10 years. The need really exploded during Covid. Some pantries shut down, but Guggenbiller refused to do that. They helped nearly 1,000 families a week.

Guggenbiller’s friend, Liz Sarza, nominated her.

“She gives to the community,” Sarza said. “Her family is number one and the community is number one. She balances everything all together. She’s amazing, and she’s loving and caring.”

Guggenbiller is humbled by the recognition, but she says she doesn’t volunteer for the accolades. She tries to help families who have fallen on hard times.

Guggenbiller says The Love All Pantry is in need of donations. They do not rely on government funds. They have to purchase all the food they distribute. If you would like to make a donation, click here.