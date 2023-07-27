PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — PAW Patrol is on a roll to the Pensacola Bay Center for a live show that’s perfect for all ages, The Great Pirate Adventure. And you can win free tickets.

Show description

“It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on desk as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!”

When and where

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon and 4 p.m.

Where to buy tickets

Tickets are on sale now through the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office and through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are available and include a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show.

Win free tickets

Enter the contest below for your chance to win tickets to PAW Patrol Live! at the Pensacola Bay Center.