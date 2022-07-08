MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five generations of the Greer family have helped fill dinner tables across the Gulf Coast since Autry Greer & Son’s was founded 106 years ago. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Greer’s wants to share your Family Favorite Recipes.

Submit your favorite recipes, those dishes that you’ve passed down for generations. Winning dishes could be featured on Cooking with John with Lucy Greer. Winners also have the chance to win a $250 Greer’s gift card.

Submit your recipe here:

Greer’s History:

Autry Greer opened a grocery store on the northwest corner of Water and St. Michaels Streets in 1916. It was a pioneer of the Cash and Carry concept. Greer’s store was the first in Mobile to advertise grocery prices, which were the lowest in town.

Five generations after Autry Greer started his pioneering store, Greer’s is still owned by the Greer’s family. They operate 28 supermarkets in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, plus four Greer’s Ace Hardware Express locations in Mobile and Bay Minette, Ala, and Quitman, Miss.

“We have a terrific team of 750+ people that are here to serve you,” reads the Greer’s website. “We hope you will enjoy shopping at Greer’s for generations to come! Our slogan since the early 1900′s is: Greer’s Got It! We Guarantee It! We take that very seriously and are working hard for you and your family every day.”