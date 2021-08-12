Enter to Win: Weekend Camping at Gulf State Park from Destination Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This summer, WKRG News 5 is exploring some of best local attractions in our area. Rather than traveling a long distance, plan your staycation at home – right here on the Gulf Coast. Watch WKRG News 5 each Friday at 5pm as we bring you a weekly “must do.”

Our destination this week is Gulf Island State Park in Gulf Shores, Al. Want to take your family for free? Enter to win weekend camping certificates.

Prize winners will be announced on the WKRG News 5 Facebook page.

Destination Gulf Coast is a partnership of Rouses Markets, Great American RV SuperStores, Rich’s Car Wash, and WKRG News 5.