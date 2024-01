MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Upgrade your seat to the best in town! WKRG and Chavis furniture want you to enjoy the big game in comfort and style.

Enter below for your chance to win one of two recliners and watch the big game from the best seat in town!

Entry Dates

Saturday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 1.

Winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 2.