ENTER TO WIN: Play While The Champions Play Sweepstakes 2021

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Every Golfer looks forward to hitting the links after watching The Masters on CBS.  WKRG News 5 will host a contest where viewers can enter to win a Foursome at one of the Gulf Coast’s best courses. 

Looking to get back on the course? Enter below to win a round of golf for four (4) starting the week before The Masters on Monday March, 29 2021.

Foursomes will be given away each day (Tuesday-Friday) the week of The Masters. Prizes include foursomes plus cart fees to one of the following courses*: Cypress Lakes Golf Club, Kiva Dunes Resort and Golf, Timbercreek Golf Course, and Vanity Fair Golf and Tennis Club.

*Prizes will be selected at random. Entrants do not get to select course.

