Enter Below for a Chance to Win a Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the Bandit Big Rig Series! Ten (10) winners will be selected in this Sweepstakes.

On March 20th,2019 at 9:00 AM CST, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes. Winners will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will receive a family pack of four (4) tickets to the event on March 23rd, 2019.

/**/