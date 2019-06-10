Thousands of bikers descend on NY for Americade

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WRGB) - It's a bikers paradise in Lake George for the annual Americade event. All week long, waves of motorcycles have been coming into town.

"It'll be tens of thousands, many tens of thousands of motorcyclists," said Christian Dutchers, Director of Americade.

People flood downtown from Monday through Saturday, bringing lots of business to the local restaurants, shops, and hotels.

"Years ago, SUNY Plattsburgh did a study and they estimated the impact was $47 million on the regional economy," Dutchers said.

They say it's one of the biggest events for Lake George and the region.

"We've read many times that Americade is the biggest impact event of the entire summer season, of the entire year!" Dutchers said.

"This one and the car show in the fall are the two big events that are staples at the beginning and ending of the season," said Sam Luciano, President of The Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center.

The Fort William Henry Hotel says for decades, they've been booked for Americade.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday we full," Luciano said. "I would say any given night, I would say 400-500 guests."

He and other local shops increase staff for this event, and the outcome helps pay their seasonal employees.

"Without these events pre and post season, keeping that stable employment base is difficult for us," Luciano said.

But beyond the business and tourism, everyone says Americade is all about the experience.

"Absolute camaraderie," one biker said.

"It's the people that come up year after year, the friendships that are made, it's the tourists trough the Adirondacks. It's that bucket list item that everyone should do," Luciano said.

And although the event brings millions of dollars in, they're also going to give back. They're having a charity ride tomorrow that will raise more than $20,000 for help sick children.