BIKER DAD: Video shows speeding biker dumping his bike right into a deputy's car

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (WKRG) - It's amazing that he lived to tell about it. A biker survived a crash that was caught on a deputy's dashcam. That's because he dumped his bike right in front of the deputy's cruiser. It happened in Clackamas County, Oregon. "Here's a stark reminder of the dangers of the job — as well as a dramatic reminder to ride safely," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

The deputy was on Highway 211 in Oregon when it happened. The deputy saw the bike coming right for him very fast, "it appears the rider saw the patrol car and lost control of his bike, crossing into the oncoming lane." It's probably just pure luck that no one was hurt when the bike slammed into toe cruiser. The deputy had minor injuries and the rider somehow slid away from the car before the bike went under it. The crash spilt the bike in two and the deputy's car was heavily damaged. But incredibly the rider went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The department says, "considering the significant damage, this incident could have ended much worse for all involved. As the summer approaches, more people take to the roadways for recreational purposes. Drive safely.

Witnesses say the motorcycle rider had been riding aggressively, and he's been charged with reckless driving. Deputies say he also didn't have motorcycle license or insurance.

Bikers preach to car drivers about motorcycle safety all the time. But let's face it, some of us put ourselves in a lot more danger than drivers do. Following the law and safety rules makes the road safer for us all.

