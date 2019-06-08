Biker Dad: Thunder rolls for rider killed by alleged DUI driver Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - A large black cloud loomed over Robertsdale First Baptist Church Saturday. The cloud was so dark that the flashes from the lightning inside couldn't escape. You couldn't see the lightning. But the growl of the thunder made it clear that the ominous cloud was full of electricity ready to unleash it and buckets of rain on those below. But as if it were paying respect to the young man lying in the church below, it held its storm at bay.

As the cloud held its rain, and trapped the lightning bolts with its darkness another kind of thunder rolled beneath on the ground. The thunder of a hundred or so motorcycles sounded loudly. The family of Elmer Cook II lined the front of the First Baptist Church and welcomed the loud break from the gloom inside. Cook was killed last weekend while working on his motorcycle on the side of a Robertsdale road. Police say a DUI driver careened of the road, killing Cook.

"For all of these people who don't even know him to show up means the world to our family," said brother Ryan Cook, "we loved seeing you all passing by. It made me smile and I'm sure it made my family smile."

Ed "Juju" Lessard is a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. Cook wasn't a veteran, but he ws a biker. So Lessard organized the riders to meet up in the parking lot of the Robertsdale Walmart. "We're here to support the family and show honor and respect because that's what we bikers do," said Lessard. Independent bikers and motorcycle clubs from across the Gulf gathered before lining up and riding to the church. "It's a great day to be out for a fellow biker and that's just what we're going to do," said Lessard.

The bikers, perhaps a hundred of them, including me, stood in the parking lot, that same black cloud staring down at them and growling above their bowed heads as they prayed. We prayed for Cook, his family, bikers everywhere and for a safe ride. Then we saddled up, fired up the bikes and rumbled through Robertsdale. I rode in the middle of the pack. The cloud grew in size and got blacker as we rolled through town and then into the church driveway. I did not know Elmer Cook, but had to hold back the tears as we turned onto the church grounds and saw his friends and family gathered outside. But most of them were smiling waving and taking pictures. "It made our family feel better, all the bikers showing love and showing respect," Ryan Cook told me. And that made it all worth it to us who rode to honor them.

As we broke apart and rode off in our own directions that cloud finally broke open. We hit the highway home and the lightning escaped the cloud. We stopped and waited for the danger to pass. Rain poured down in buckets. When the lightning stopped we rode home in the pouring rain, soaked from head to toe. Because real bikers ride in the rain, just like real bikers show their brothers and sisters honor and respect.

