BIKER DAD: Mustangs saddle up to help children's charities

FOLEY Ala. ( WKRG ) - - Mustangs and tons of other muscle cars used their horsepower Saturday to help local kids.

The Gulf Coast Mustang Club hosted a Mustang and Mega Car show Saturday at Downtown OWA in Foley. Nearly 200 cars and their drivers showed up with classic cars and newer models from the new golden age of American muscle cars. There were a few foreign models too.

This is the 40th year the club has done car shows and the first show they’ve invited owners of cars that weren’t Fords. And plenty of non-Fords won prizes. Best in Show was a 1957 Chevy Nomad in fact.

The money raised goes to Shriner’s Hospitals transportation and to the Ronald McDonald House. The club says that in its 40 years of doing car shows they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

