Biker Dad: Bolt of lightning kills motorcyclist on Florida highway
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) - A biker was killed on a Florida highway when a bolt of lightning hit him. It happened Sunday afternoon on Southbound I-95 near Ormond Beach.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the biker was hit by lightning on the top of his helmet. A picture of the rider's helmet tweeted by the Florida Highway Patrol shows cracks in the top where the lightning struck. The motorcycle then flew off the highway and crashed. His name has not been released because next of kin have not been notified.
Lightning is the second deadliest weather phenomenon after flooding. About 50 people die every year from lightning strikes in the U.S. according to NOAA.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media: