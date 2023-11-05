PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I know we all have our opinion on the time change. I admit I don’t like the early sunsets, but I do like the early sunrises. It’s a trade-off, right?

And we might think of the phrase “trade-off” as a way of evaluating our time. How often have we all said, “I just don’t have enough time to do the things I want to do or know that I should do?”

I recently read this quote by H. Jackson Brown that said:

“Don’t say you don’t have enough time. You have exactly the same number of hours in a day that were given to Helen Keller, and Michelangelo, Mother Teresa, Leonardo Da Vinci, Thomas Jefferson, and Albert Einstein.”

The question is… what are we going to DO with your time?

As we enter the season of a “new time,” I am going to try to evaluate what it is that I am doing with my time each day.

Am I using my time to do something of benefit for others, for God, for myself, and for the world?

And I encourage you to do the same thing.

Keep a journal and document what you are doing with your time each day.

Let’s endeavor to make our time count for something and not let the time just slip away.

And that’s your minute with Drexel.