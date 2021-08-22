A Minute with Drexel: Age is just a number

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It used to be that “65” was the magical number when a person became a senior citizen. These days people in their early 60s and even their 50s are given that label. But what is “senior” and does it really matter? That’s the topic of today’s Minute with Drexel.

Saturday, Aug. 21, was World Senior Citizen Day. Drexel was surprised to find she was qualified to celebrate the day.

Yeah, I passed 60 a couple of years ago. You know, at first, I was a little insulted. I thought, ‘who ya’ calling old?’ And then I thought about it and I realized that I have done more and experienced more in the last few years of my life as a “senior” than I ever did in the first half of my life.

For instance, in the last few years, I’ve learned to paddleboard, kayak, and zipline. I’ve ridden the fastest roller coaster in the world and gone four-wheeling in the desert of Dubai. I’ve prayed at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem. I fed a hungry alligator! I got a henna tattoo. Don’t get upset. It faded. It was just temporary. And I flew with the Navy’s Blue Angels.

I don’t tell you this to say, ‘look what I’ve done.’ I tell you this to say ‘look what you can do,’ I don’t know what the number is right now on your life’s timeline or what’s on your bucket list. But I want to encourage you, regardless of what that number is, to get out there and start crossing off those items on your bucket list and living every single day to the fullest.

There are a lot of important concerns in the world right now and I get that. And we need to be concerned about that and to pray about it and to do whatever we can to help rectify certain situations. But we should also strive to wake up every single morning with a spirit of gratitude and a sense of determination to go out and live every single day to the fullest. It doesn’t really matter what our age is. Hey, just ask Abraham and Sarah. They were 90 and 100 when they had their first baby! I’m not recommending it… I’m just saying!

And I bet old Abraham would agree with the saying “it’s not about the years in your life, but the life in your years.” So, this week, let’s make a determination to get out every single day, wake up with a smile, a sense of gratitude and say ‘today, I’m going to do this.. and I’m going to make things happen.”

What’s next on your bucket list? Well, I read an article in the last couple of days about the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel… and survive. It was a 63-year-old woman. Maybe this year’s birthday? Probably not! And, that’s your minute with Drexel.