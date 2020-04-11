Zoos take extra precautions to protect animals from COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS) — Zoos in west Michigan are now taking extra precautions to protect animals from COVID-19.

Staff at Binder Park and John Ball Zoos are wearing personal protective gear around big and small cats. When possible, zoo workers are also staying at least 6 feet away from the animals they’re looking after. These new precautions come after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested postive for the virus.

Veterinarians at both zoos say it’s unlikely for humans to pass COVID-19 to animals, but it can happen.

“We have to be nimble and we have to be ready to react and so we’re prepared to make changes, to make alterations, add species to the list if we’re starting to see signs in that direction,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn Veterinarian, John Ball Zoo.

“It’s not too high of a likelihood that we’ll get a positive animal probably, but we want to make sure we’re taking every precaution to prevent transmission of something,” said Dr. Kim Thompson Veterinarian, Binder Park Zoo.

There’s no evidence that animals can pass the virus to people.