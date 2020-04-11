Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Zoos take extra precautions to protect animals from COVID-19

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS) — Zoos in west Michigan are now taking extra precautions to protect animals from COVID-19.

Staff at Binder Park and John Ball Zoos are wearing personal protective gear around big and small cats. When possible, zoo workers are also staying at least 6 feet away from the animals they’re looking after. These new precautions come after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested postive for the virus.

Veterinarians at both zoos say it’s unlikely for humans to pass COVID-19 to animals, but it can happen.

“We have to be nimble and we have to be ready to react and so we’re prepared to make changes, to make alterations, add species to the list if we’re starting to see signs in that direction,” said Dr. Ryan Colburn Veterinarian, John Ball Zoo.

“It’s not too high of a likelihood that we’ll get a positive animal probably, but we want to make sure we’re taking every precaution to prevent transmission of something,” said Dr. Kim Thompson Veterinarian, Binder Park Zoo.

There’s no evidence that animals can pass the virus to people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories