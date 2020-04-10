Zoo saving ring-tailed lemurs from extinction

VIENNA, Austria (CBS) — A ring-tailed lemur baby born amid the coronavirus lockdown is living a quiet life with its family in Vienna Zoo. Zookeepers say the baby was born on March 21 and after only breastfeeding and sleeping for weeks, the young primate has started climbing on its mother’s back and discovering its surroundings.

The sex of the newborn is still unknown so the zoo hasn’t decided on a name yet. The baby will start eating fresh fruit and vegetables in a matter of weeks.

Ring-tailed Lemurs, also know as Kattas, are native to Madagascar. The Island has been their habitat for thousands of years, but due to ongoing deforestation, the primates are now on the red list of endangered species published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Vienna Zoo is part of a European breeding program to save the animals from extinction. According to the zoo, the ring-tailed lemurs especially enjoy sunny weather and are known as sun-worshippers. Kattas like to stretch their arms to warm themselves up and stay in this position for extended periods.