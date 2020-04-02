Zoo animals getting used to peace and quiet during COVID-19 crisis

KRONBERG, Germany (CBS) — Animals in the Opel Zoo in Kronberg, near Frankfurt, are not affected by the lack of visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. “They got used to their new-found peace and quiet very quickly,” said Thomas Kauffels, director of the zoo. Although some of the animals give him attention now that he normally doesn’t get.

The Opel Zoo was founded in 1956, covers 27 hectares and is home to 1,600 animals from 200 species. It has been closed for more than100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.