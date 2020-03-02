“World’s worst cat,” adopted!

Spruce Pine, NC (CNN) — The world’s worst cat now has a forever home! Mitchell County Animal Rescue got a lot of attention after volunteers posted this finicky feline’s adoption photo. They described the cat, named ‘Perdita,’ as “a jerk.” In the post, they also wrote that she enjoys lurking in dark corners and being queen of the house, and also appreciates kittens, dogs, children, and hugs.

Despite the odds, the rescue’s tactic was successful! According to the shelter’s Facebook page, there were more than 175 applications to adopt Perdita, and she’s now part of a family in Tennessee.

The couple renamed her ‘Noel,’ “just in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”



Right before she left for her new home, shelter volunteers posted on Facebook, “Perdita has officially taken over our office. She sits where she pleases and growls at anyone who may want their chair back. Yesterday we offered her a little catnip and she slapped the bag out of Brittany’s hand and got catnip all over her. Then she rolled in it and LOVED it. She also climbed in a box too small for her and waited patiently for someone to ship her to her new home. She would not listen when we said her new family was coming tomorrow to pick her up. We can’t wait for her to begin her journey…we are going to miss this sassy girl.”