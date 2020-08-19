World’s oldest panda celebrates 38th birthday!

CHONGQING, China (CNN) — Xinxing, the world’s oldest panda in captivity, celebrated her 38th birthday in a China zoo Sunday.

Fans and locals visited the zoo in southwest China to make her a big cake out of fruit, leaves and bamboo. They sang birthday songs as she walked out of her home and up the stairs to enjoy the cake.

Xinxing weighs about 200-pounds! She has given birth to ten baby pandas and has more than 150 descendants in zoos around the world.

There are barely 30 pandas over the age of 30 worldwide.