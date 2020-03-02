Woman saves and adopts stray dog she accidentally hit with car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A once stray dog now has a forever home with the woman who ran over her. Samantha Hensley says she was devastated when she met ‘Charlie.’

“Well I was driving to my boyfriend’s house in Wichita Falls – she just came running out and I hit her, I mean I stopped immediately, and I started running around thinking I flew her somewhere,” said Hensley.

She says she wasn’t going very fast. She stopped, and looked around and saw the dog stuck in her car grille.

Hensley said, “I’m just like ‘I’m so sorry baby girl! and I had to put pressure and like pull her out. And she didn’t cry, or anything, I pick her up and she is just skin and bones.”

She drove Charlie to the nearest veterinary hospital and found out Charlie had two broken legs.

“They told me, you know it’s not inhumane to euthanize her, cause I told them right away I didn’t have the money. But the second that I looked at her and I picked her up like I knew she was my dog, I had to keep her,” Hensley said.

Hensley asked for help through Facebook, telling everyone what happened, and that she would like to make Charlie a permanent member of her family. Those who saw the post joined together to donate nearly fifteen-hundred-dollars to pay for Charlie’s surgery.

“I was just amazed I came out to get her and she put her on the ground and I was like, ‘She’s walking?’ I had no idea it could be so fast. There’s no way a human could recover that quickly,” said Hensley.

Charlie continues to heal, in her new home, with her new family.

Though their initial meeting wasn’t pleasant, Hensley loves Charlie, and the feeling seems to be mutual. She hopes everyone will go the extra mile to take care of animals, including those who are tossed aside, and give them a second chance.

She said, “I don’t think they understand just how much I love her! Like I’ve had her my whole life. Like I would have done anything, I will do anything for her.”