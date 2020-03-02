Woman giving special needs horses a second chance

MIDWAY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Brenda Whicker of Animal Ark Rescue adopted miniature horse ‘Lightning,’ she knew he had a long road to recovery ahead of him. But she was determined to help him.

“The way that his legs were bent over sideways. He got around. He had the ingenuity to get around but he struggled,” said Whicker.

Lightning is a dwarf miniature horse, which means he has a genetic deformity that causes issues with his legs. But thanks to special braces, the little horse is enjoying the life no one could ever imagine.

“He loves to be held. He loves to be cuddled,” said Whicker.

And he loves to ride in a golf cart, and also when the distance is a little farther. Whicker and Lightning spend a lot of their time on the go, visiting nursing homes and schools.

“It’s so typical for a dog to go in for therapy work,” Whicker said. “But you don’t see a miniature horse, it brightens up your heart.”

Lightning isn’t the only special needs in her herd. She has another horse named ‘Thunder’ with a similar condition.

“We take those that nobody wants,” said Whicker.

And harness their potential to spread joy everywhere they go.