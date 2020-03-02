White tigers rescued, now at wildlife refuge

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KOLR) — Two rare white tigers in Florida at the center of a PETA lawsuit found a forever home in Eureka Springs. Their names are Remington and Luna, and they’re now living at the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge after being transported from “Dade City Wild Things,” a facility accused of exploiting the animals.

“Basically these facilities that are using these cubs for money purposes. They get get thrown aside and the next cubs are readily available,” said Emily McCormack, Animal Curator.

In 2016, PETA filed a lawsuit alleging that Dade City Wild Things broke the law by separating tiger cubs from their mothers and warehousing them in small cages.

“PETA had been working on the case for 6 plus years. I mean when Remington was still and cub and Luna was also a cub and she’s four. There’s video footage of both Luna and Remington being pulled by the tail, having to swim all day long with people just paying money to do so,” said McCormack.

During the investigation, Dade City Wild Things was accused of illegally removing all of their tigers, to avoid PETA’s court ordered inspection.

“The goal is to have eventually, hopefully, these type of facilities that are doing this type of tiger petting and photo ops and all of that hopefully won’t exist someday,” McCormack said.

Luna and Remington, along with two other tigers, were scheduled to be transported to Turpentine Creek after the court battle ended. However, the other two tigers escaped and were eventually shot and killed.

McCormack said, “It’s just really sad, the industry, what these animals have to go through and what they’re part of.”

But it’s a happy ending for Remington and Luna.

“They’re actually in pretty good shape. Luna’s a little bit hefty, so we will be putting her on a diet a little bit,” said McCormack.

Turpentine Creek offers guided tours. For more information about the refuge, visit https://www.turpentinecreek.org/ .