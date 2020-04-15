YOSEMITE VALLEY, Cali. (CNN) –When tourists are away, wildlife will play!

Wildlife in Yosemite National Park are at play with no boundaries now that visitors are away. Since the park is shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, staff are posting videos on social media of all the animals wandering freely.

A black bear was spotted grazing on grass just across from the Yosemite Village. Park officials say about 500 black bears call the area home, and while that number hasn’t increased due to COVID closures, they are seeing more of them because visitors aren’t around.