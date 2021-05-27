No, a fox will not eat your children

(WKRG) — In recent weeks, WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard has been seeing more foxes around her family’s home, and maybe you are too.

Lombard gets alerts from her Ring cameras every time they come close.

“We love wildlife, so we don’t mind one bit, but I noticed posts on the Ring app from other people who are scared of them, even one post saying ‘foxes will eat your pets and children!’” Lombard said.

Mary Anne Hudson with the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries joined us on the 4 on 5 to clear things up.