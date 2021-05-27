Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

No, a fox will not eat your children

Cherish's Creature Corner
Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — In recent weeks, WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard has been seeing more foxes around her family’s home, and maybe you are too.

Lombard gets alerts from her Ring cameras every time they come close. 

“We love wildlife, so we don’t mind one bit, but I noticed posts on the Ring app from other people who are scared of them, even one post saying ‘foxes will eat your pets and children!’” Lombard said.

Mary Anne Hudson with the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries joined us on the 4 on 5 to clear things up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories