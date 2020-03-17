What pet owners should know about coronavirus

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS) — Reports of a dog in Hong Kong testing positive for coronavirus have many pet owners worried. The dog’s owner did test positive for the virus, which begs the question—Could our pets get COVID-19 and spread it to others?

Veterinarians say there are a number of coronaviruses that affect dogs that have been around for years. According to vets at Brook-Falls Veterinary Hospital, canine coronavirus can sometimes be found in dogs who have kennel cough.

“It’s part of the respiratory disease complex, causes some flu-like symptoms in dogs, coughing and whatnot,” said Dr. Denise Follett, Brook-Falls Veterinary Hospital & Exotic Care, Inc.

But she adds that it’s not the COVID-19 that’s being transmitted from person-to-person right now. She says pet owners are asking her if they need to quarantine their animals or give them medicine if they become ill. She adds, if your dog is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, you should quarantine your pet from other animals and see a vet immediately.

According to the CDC, no animals in the United States have been identified with the virus, and the officials with the World Health Organization say there is no evidence that dogs or other pets can contract or spread COVID-19. But remember, this is all still very new.

The spread of COVID-19 could have a potential effect on pets in a different way. The Humane Society of the U.S. is warning animal shelters should prepare for possible higher intake because people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 may not have anyone to take care of their pets.

Dr. Follett says, ”It’s something we don’t want people to panic over. We want them to be aware just as about themselves, but they shouldn’t have any over stress about their pet getting it.”