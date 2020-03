SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) -- A Tahoe-area firefighter is home after spending a month in Australia battling massive wildfires. He says he learned a lot through the experience, but most of all, he gained compassion.

"A couple days before Christmas I got a phone call, get your stuff ready, you're leaving on the 30th," said Captain Dave Soldavini, a USDA Forest Service Firefighter.