WATCH: ‘Pizza Groundhog’ casually eats slice while staring down dogs

(CNN Newsource) – Move over, pizza rat!
A woman caught a groundhog chowing down on a slice of pizza on her front porch in Philadelphia, and apparently staring down her two dogs.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell said she spotted the rodent outside her house on Tuesday. It munched on the slice for about an hour before scurrying away.
Bagnell said the groundhog has been spotted several times around the neighborhood, but never with an entire slice of pizza.
LATEST STORIES:
- Boy, 4, can’t start chemotherapy for brain cancer due to coronavirus diagnosis
- Maryland resident gets final warning for not wearing pants
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 16, 2020
- Publix offers extended hours for first responders and hospital staff
- Health experts warn against using masks on children 2 years old and younger