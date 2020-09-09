Want to smile? Watch a chicken horsin’ around

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) A horse and a chicken have an unusual breakfast routine that is sure to make you smile.

Rita the chicken refuses to let the one-year-old Pinto Paso Fino, Dulcinea, eat alone. Instead, the chicken jumps into the horse’s food bucket. After Dulcinea fishes her out, the chicken walks across the horse’s back to jump in again.

The animals’ owner, Primm Scott, says this happens every morning at a farm in Semmes.

