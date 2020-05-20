Virginia Tech therapy dog gets honorary degree

BLACKSBURG, Va. (CNN) — Some much-deserved recognition for a student body’s best friend. Virginia Tech gave an honorary Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine to this therapy dog named Moose. He got his praise at the College of Veterinary Medicine’s online commencement ceremony Friday.

The eight-year-old Labrador Retriever has been a therapy dog at the Cook Counseling Center since 2014, helping students cope with anxiety, trauma, and other mental health issues. He’s one of the school’s four therapy animals and ambassadors for mental health awareness. He’s helped thousands of students and assisted in more than 75-hundred counseling sessions.