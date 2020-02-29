Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

VIDEO: Vets remove entire beach towel from python’s mouth

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — This is no magic trick. Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a snake!

The family who owns Mont, the 18-year-old jungle carpet python, says she ate the entire towel the night before they brought her to the small animal specialist hospital. Vets were able to find the missing item in monty’s stomach using an endoscope. Then, they used long forceps to grasp the towel and safely remove it. Monty is now back at home. And her owner says she is back to normal.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories