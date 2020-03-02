Victim’s dog leads officers to arson suspect

POLK COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — A woman’s dog is credited with finding the man accused of trying to burn down her home, and potentially save her life. She says she’s now forever grateful for her Pit Bull, ‘Apollo,’ who she calls a “Big Teddy Bear.”

On February 10, arson investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house fire, and deputies believed the arson suspect was hiding in the woods nearby. They didn’t know exactly where, until Apollo showed them.

“Deputies noticed Apollo coming out of the woods into a roadbed and actually approaching the deputies, and then that was when the deputies followed Apollo directly back to the suspect and took him into custody,” said JJ Sauve, Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Meko Lockee, was he wanted for arson, and also for kidnapping after a domestic incident involving Apollo’s owner.

The sheriff’s said it was a “no-brainer” making Apollo an Honorary K-9 Officer for his heroic actions.