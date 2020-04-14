Veterinarians still finding ways to treat animals despite social distancing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CNN) — A veterinarian in Colorado is using a social distancing system to keep treating animals during the coronavirus outbreak. Faithful Friends Animal Hospital now has a curbside drop-off.

A staff member comes outside to take a client’s pet, then when the visit is done, an employee takes the animal back out to the owner’s vehicle.

Dr. William Puryear says the hospital is pretty busy. He says he suspects one reason is because people who are stuck at home are spoiling their pets with unhealthy food.

He said, “We’re seeing a plethora of animals that are sick and ill. Mostly, I think, due to them getting fatty foods and things like that that’s causing the animals to get GI upsets and stuff.”

Colorado’s order to stay home does not apply to veterinary staff. Animal healthcare is considered an essential service.