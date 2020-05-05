Veterinarian performs free surgery on 11-year-old girl’s dog

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CNN Newsource) — A little girl’s dog is free from pain thanks to a kind animal outreach volunteer and a veterinarian. 11-year-old Zykirah’s best friend Scrappy received some much needed medical care, all free of charge after he hurt his foot.

“He was limping on his little foot. So when Scrappy hurt it make me hurt. When Scrappy hype it make me hype,” said Zykirah.

Shortly after scrappy injured himself, animal outreach volunteer Jennifer Gallegher got a call from Zykirah’s father asking for help.

“Is there any chance you can come look at this dog, we understand you do rescue, we need some help,” Gallagher said.

It didn’t take long for Gallegher to realize she need the help of a veterinarian.

She said, “I went and looked and said okay this is beyond my scope I can’t do this one. This is not something I can fix or help with.”

Gallegher suggested Zykriah write a letter to Dr. Jessica Loch, an Associate Veterinarian at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital.”

“She took the initiative to actually write a letter to me, a really sweet heart warming letter, and she said that this dog was the world to her and that if not for Scrappy she wouldn’t be this brave,” said Dr. Loch.

When she saw Scrappy, she realized it was an untreatable fracture.

“We decided the best option for Scrappy was to go ahead and amputate his leg. He wouldn’t have as many complications healing from that,” said Dr. Loch.

“He got stronger, made me stronger and I noticed that he’s not hurt anymore,” Zykirah said.

The entire procedure was done free of charge. Now more than a month later, Scrappy is healing.

“Dogs are born with three legs and a spare so they tend to do really really well regardless,” said Dr. Loch.

Now one leg free, but also pain free, Zykriah has her best friend back.

